Noted Greenwich film festival returns with acclaimed director

Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Many countries have rich film traditions, but in France the art form is part of the national identity, much like what rock and roll and baseball are to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.