Noted Greenwich film festival returns with acclaimed director
Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Acclaimed French filmmaker Claude Lelouch will appear at several events during the Alliance FranA aise of Greenwich's Focus on French Cinema festival, March 27 to April 4. Many countries have rich film traditions, but in France the art form is part of the national identity, much like what rock and roll and baseball are to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC