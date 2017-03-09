Nicholas Roerich's seven paintings, l...

Nicholas Roerich's seven paintings, lost in 1941, are in Serbia

Seven paintings by Nicholas Roerich, which seemed lost from the moment Germany attacked Yugoslavia in April, 1941, have been found in Serbia's National Museum in Belgrade, curator of the foreign paintings collection Jelena Dergenc told TASS on Wednesday. Nicholas Roerich did not have information about where the painting was.

