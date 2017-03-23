New energy exhibit set to open in November at Houston museum
Alan Rivera prepares a turbine exhibit for painting as construction continues on the new Weiss Energy Hall at the Houston Museum of Natural Science on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Houston. The exhibit is scheduled to open in November.
