Mystery Tauranga paintings expected to fetch around $1m at auction

Two paintings thought to depict two historic Tauranga figures are going under the hammer next month and could fetch nearly $1 million. The paintings, titled Chieftain Ngatai and Chieftainess Ngatai , by Bohemian artist Gottfried Lindauer, will be auctioned by the International Art Centre in Auckland next month and could to fetch up to $450,000 each.

