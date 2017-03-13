Mystery painting sought ten years on

The 30-year-old once sat as the muse to his then girlfriend's artistic talent, and she did a painting of him in Sixth Form for her A-Level art piece. It was selected for exhibition at the Minerva Theatre in 2005, but unbeknown to the artist, it was a for-sale show, and the painting sold to a Chichester lady.

