Mussolini's Aide, a Prince and the Fight Over Dutch Master's Art

Two portraits once part of the prized collection of Benito Mussolini's finance minister are the focus of the latest lawsuit over valuable artworks to reach London courts. Count Giovanni Volpi di Misurata, a renowned car-racing team manager and son of Giuseppe, the man credited with solving Italy's World War I debt crisis, is suing a London-based dealer for breach of a partnership agreement over the paintings by 16th Century Dutch artist Anthonis Mor.

