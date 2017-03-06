Mussolini's Aide, a Prince and the Fight Over Dutch Master's Art
Two portraits once part of the prized collection of Benito Mussolini's finance minister are the focus of the latest lawsuit over valuable artworks to reach London courts. Count Giovanni Volpi di Misurata, a renowned car-racing team manager and son of Giuseppe, the man credited with solving Italy's World War I debt crisis, is suing a London-based dealer for breach of a partnership agreement over the paintings by 16th Century Dutch artist Anthonis Mor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC