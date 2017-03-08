Mounting passionate paintings of Alex...

Mounting passionate paintings of Alex Janvier its own fine art

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: CBC News

Spencer Montcalm, left, and Patrick Gauthier, right, are painting conservation technicians at the National Gallery of Canada, and helped prepare artist Alex Janvier's works for display. People have been flocking to the National Gallery of Canada to see Alex Janvier's paintings, with their bright colours and bold lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC