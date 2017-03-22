"Morning Studio" by Nicole Eisenman
I ran across this painting by Nicole Eisenman this morning on Facebook and it really grabbed my attention. There's something about the cozy sweatpants vibe of the person with the default Emoji Yellow skin in contrast to everything else in the scene that really belongs to the present moment.
