Martinez: SWAN Day celebrates women a...

Martinez: SWAN Day celebrates women artists

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Thrift store finds can be anything from old chairs and tables to lamps. Once she's nabbed her selections, it's off to her studio where she loves to experiment with color.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Wed Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC