Man Who Smashed Bottle on Met Security Guard Arrested, Police Say
An East Village man was arrested Wednesday for smashing a bottle on a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during an argument over a crooked painting, police said. Brandon Aebersold, 33, was arrested in Central Park after a police officer recognized him from a surveillance image released after the incident last week, according to authorities.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
