Man Who Smashed Bottle on Met Security Guard Arrested, Police Say

17 hrs ago

An East Village man was arrested Wednesday for smashing a bottle on a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during an argument over a crooked painting, police said. Brandon Aebersold, 33, was arrested in Central Park after a police officer recognized him from a surveillance image released after the incident last week, according to authorities.

