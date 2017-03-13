Man charged in probe over damaged Gai...

Man charged in probe over damaged Gainsborough at National Gallery

A man has been charged on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a valuable painting at the National Gallery, Metropolitan Police said. Keith Gregory, 63, of no fixed abode, was charged on Sunday March 19 following the alleged incident at one of London's best-loved galleries on Saturday afternoon.

