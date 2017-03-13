Man charged after painting slashed at museum

A man has been charged with criminal damage after a painting in Britain's National Gallery was slashed in front of shocked visitors. Witnesses say a man lashed out with what looked like a screwdriver at Thomas Gainsborough's 18th-century portrait of a wealthy young couple, "Mr. and Mrs. William Hallett" - better known as "The Morning Walk" - at the gallery on Saturday.

