LPL painting goes on loan for major Hartley exhibition; co-curator to speak at library March 7

In advance of the opening of a major new exhibition of works by Lewiston-born artist Marsden Hartley at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on March 15, Donna Cassidy , a co-curator of the exhibit, will present a program called " Marsden Hartley's Maine at Home and Abroad " on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Lewiston Public Library's Callahan Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.