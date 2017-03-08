Loft Artist Association opens show at Bartlett Sunday
'Four Women, Four Directions,' a four woman art show at the Bartlett Arboretum will open on Sunday with a reception at noon in the Silver Education Center Gallery at the Bartlett Arboretum. Salthouse studied painting in Europe and has designed many murals throughout Connecticut and Westchester County.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
