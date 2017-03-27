Leonardo's "Adoration of the Magi" now cleaner, brighter
The large, nearly square oil painting returned to its home at Florence's Uffizi Gallery for a special exhibit starting Tuesday and running through September. Leonardo painted the piece, representing Mary with the infant Jesus surrounded by visitors, between 1481 and 1482 but left it unfinished after leaving Florence for Milan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC