Last Howard Hodgkin painting on show in new National Portrait Gallery exhibition
Sir Howard Hodgkin's last major painting - a large and "extraordinary" self-portrait - is going on display for the first time at the National Portrait Gallery. The celebrated British painter died earlier this month at the age of 84, as the gallery was preparing for the first exhibition of his portraits.
