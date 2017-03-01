Kings of Spring: King Band to hold Irish concert March 12

The event featured a display of King's career and the 50 years he spent in Fort Dodge. The second in the series of indoor concerts by the Karl L. King Municipal Band will be held on Sunday afternoon, March 12. The show will begin at 3:30 p.m., in Decker Auditorium at Iowa Central Community College and is the band's traditional Irish concert in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

