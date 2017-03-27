Justin Bieber faces ARREST in Brazil for painting graffiti
Justin Bieber faces being ARRESTED in Brazil four years after allegedly spray painting graffiti on wall of A 23m hotel Justin Bieber faces arrest in Brazil for illegally spray painting graffiti on a Rio hotel's wall four years ago after a judge reopened the criminal case against him. The Love Yourself singer, who is due to arrive in the country on Wednesday, was charged with 'crime against the city order and cultural heritage' after defacing the side of a famous A 23million hotel during his last visit to the country in 2013.
