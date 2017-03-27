Justin Bieber faces ARREST in Brazil ...

Justin Bieber faces ARREST in Brazil for painting graffiti

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Justin Bieber faces being ARRESTED in Brazil four years after allegedly spray painting graffiti on wall of A 23m hotel Justin Bieber faces arrest in Brazil for illegally spray painting graffiti on a Rio hotel's wall four years ago after a judge reopened the criminal case against him. The Love Yourself singer, who is due to arrive in the country on Wednesday, was charged with 'crime against the city order and cultural heritage' after defacing the side of a famous A 23million hotel during his last visit to the country in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb '17 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC