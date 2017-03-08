Julian Schnabel's Shiva Paintings on view in France for the first time
Following on from exhibitions of Julian Schnabel's work in 1980, 1983 and 1995 in Paris, in spring 2017 Galerie Templon will be presenting a series of work by the American painter previously unseen in France: Shiva Paintings. Julian Schnabel uses the figure of the Hindu god, Shiva, to build a dialogue between Western culture and Eastern traditions.
