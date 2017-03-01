John Mahoney and women directors at Steppenwolf next season
The Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member John Mahoney will return to his company in the fall to star alongside Francis Guinan in the Chicago premiere of "The Rembrandt," directed by Hallie Gordon. Guinan will play a museum guard who decides to touch a famous painting in the new play by Jessica Dickey, first seen in Washington in 2015.
