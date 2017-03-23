Is Macri painting himself into a political corner?
The president agreed to a full and frank conversation on national TV, though it didn't quite go to plan... The government might be mistaking a shortcut for a trap. From President Mauricio Macri downwards, the administration's main figures are increasingly spreading the word about an alleged attempt to "destabilise" the government and cut its term short.
