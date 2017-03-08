Inside Arts Feature - Biggers puts heart into painting

James Biggers puts the final touches on a landscape piece he is working on for the 26th annual Governor's Art Show, opening April 29. For the 26th year in a row - every year since the very first Governor's Art Show - Estes Park artist James Biggers will be participating. Located at the Loveland Museum and Gallery, this year's show opens on April 29 with a gala and is available to the public through May 28. The Governor's Art Show benefits the Rotary Clubs of the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs and is considered one of the finest art shows held annually in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.