in Pictures: Changing face of modern Blackburn captured in series of paintings
Artist Catherine Hargreaves documented the demolition of the old Blackburn Boulevard and the construction of the Cathedral Quarter and converted them into five paintings. Mrs Hargreaves, who is based in a studio on Railway Road, Blackburn, is now in the process of painting the new Blackburn Bus Station and hopes to have that completed in the next six weeks.
