In an Open Letter, Artists Are Asking the Whitney to Take Down a Painting of Emmett Till
The Whitney Biennial this year has been celebrated as a much-needed sanctuary , one that has served as both a salve and an affirmation of the swirl of political feelings many people are currently going through. But that doesn't mean it has been without controversy: A group of artists are asking that a painting of Emmett Till's dead body, titled Open Casket by white artist Dana Schutz, be removed from the exhibit, saying that the painting uses black suffering for "profit and fun," and that the artist's depiction treats "Black pain as raw material."
