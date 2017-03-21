In an Open Letter, Artists Are Asking...

In an Open Letter, Artists Are Asking the Whitney to Take Down a Painting of Emmett Till

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

The Whitney Biennial this year has been celebrated as a much-needed sanctuary , one that has served as both a salve and an affirmation of the swirl of political feelings many people are currently going through. But that doesn't mean it has been without controversy: A group of artists are asking that a painting of Emmett Till's dead body, titled Open Casket by white artist Dana Schutz, be removed from the exhibit, saying that the painting uses black suffering for "profit and fun," and that the artist's depiction treats "Black pain as raw material."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC