Hitler painting shows 'misery, not grandeur'

A "piece of crap" painting by Adolf Hitler is on display in a recently opened exhibition in northern Italy on the theme of madness. The small, untitled oil painting, on loan from a private German collector and never before exhibited, shows a seated man and a standing man at the front of a long, shadowy corridor.

