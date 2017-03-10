Hitler painting on show at Salo exhibit

Brescia, March 10 - A painting by Adolf Hitler is among the works set to go on show Saturday in the Museum of Sal near Brescia Saturday, art critic and curator Vittorio Sgarbi said Friday. "It's a piece of crap, it's a painting by a desperate man, it could have been done by Kafka, it says a lot about his psyche, you don't see greatness but you see misery here," said Sgarbi, a polemicist and provocateur, who organised the 'Museum of Madness' show.

