Historical Society building repair work nearly done
Jim Caton, employee of Stahl Construction, does some final painting on the High Street side of the Moniteau County Historical Society building in California. In addition to paint, the work involved replacement of deteriorated wood and changes to step angles to reduce future damage of the old building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Sat
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC