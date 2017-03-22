Here's your first look at Vimy Ridge anniversary painting in Sussex

Sussex artist Fred Harrison, better known for his sunny outdoor murals that decorate the dairy town, is preparing to unveil a darker scene depicting Vimy Ridge on the 100th anniversary of that storied battle. "I wanted the figures to start dissolving into the hill because that ground was made up of dead humans," said Harrison, standing next to his painting, commissioned by the 8th Hussars Museum for a public presentation at the Sussex Legion on April 9. Fred Harrison's painting to mark the 100th anniversary of the Vimy Ridge battle in the First World War will be officially revealed on the April 9 anniversary date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.