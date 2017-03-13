Helicopters, knights and a quirky department store among attractions at re-opened museum
Painter Susan Ray with her artwork, which features in a new Wallingford Museum exhibition about Pettits department store. Picture Ed Nix There are three special exhibitions: Pettits - Past to Present, which examines the history of the town's department store from its beginnings in 1856; Wallingford Castle - the Inside Story, and Ways to Wallingford.
