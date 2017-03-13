Helicopters, knights and a quirky dep...

Helicopters, knights and a quirky department store among attractions at re-opened museum

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Painter Susan Ray with her artwork, which features in a new Wallingford Museum exhibition about Pettits department store. Picture Ed Nix There are three special exhibitions: Pettits - Past to Present, which examines the history of the town's department store from its beginnings in 1856; Wallingford Castle - the Inside Story, and Ways to Wallingford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Fat Phart 11
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC