Haji Firuz depicted down in Shohreh Ghanbari's new collection

Painter Shohreh Ghanbari's new collection "Haji Firuz" shows the venerable harbinger of Noruz in a gloomy mood despite the philosophy of the occasion. Clad in a bright red costume, Haji Firuz with his face covered with soot is seen playing his tambourine on the streets to tell people that the New Year is coming and the springtime celebration is near.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.