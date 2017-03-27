Greta Garbo-Owned Paintings to Be Auc...

Greta Garbo-Owned Paintings to Be Auctioned at Christie's

Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Throughout her life, the fiercely private film star preferred not to sign autographs, to sit for interviews or to even attend the Academy Awards. This Robert Delauney painting meant to depict a woman carrying a parasol was the anchor art piece in Greta Garbo's New York living room.

Chicago, IL

