German bank's A 65million Kandinsky painting 'was looted'
A 65 million Kandinsky painting which is owned by a German bank is the subject of a lawsuit after a family claims it was stolen from them during the World War II. The heirs of art collector Emanuel Lewenstein filed a lawsuit against the bank Bayerische Landesbank, claiming they are the rightful owners of painting Das Bunte Leben, also known as Colourful Life.
