George W. Bush, the artist, to open new portrait exhibit Former President George W. Bush's post-White House portraiture hobby has turned into somewhat of a career. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lypPa4 Former President George W. Bush holds up a print copy of his 'Portraits of Courage' painting exhibit as he stands next to one of the veterans featured in the exhibit, Johnnie Yellock, at a press preview at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.