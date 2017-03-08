George W Bush, artist, cracks best-seller list with book of portraits
Former US president George W Bush, inspired by Winston Churchill, has taken up a paint brush in retirement, and the result is a best-selling art book that honours service members and veterans. Bush's Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors is at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Sat
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC