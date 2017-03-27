George Michael painting sells for nearly $600,000 at charity auction
Damien Hirst's George Michael painting has sold for almost $600,000 at a charity auction in Texas. The British artist created his piece titled Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting, featuring a black sketch of the late singer on canvas covered in multiple bright colours.
