For artist Gustave Blache III, every painting tells a story

Gustave Blache's 'Leah Chase Pouring Oysters' from his series of paintings highlighting her work at Dooky Chase's Restaurant in New Orleans is part of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's exhibit, 'A Work in Process: Paintings by Gustave Blache III.' Gustave Blache's 'Natalie Scrape Cleaning,' part of his series depicting art conservators' process at Simon Parkes Art Conservation in New York.

