Finstall artist to host art exhibition at Bromsgrove Library
A FINSTALL artist who developed her love of art after a fall forced her to retire will showcase her work at an exhibition at Bromsgrove Library throughout April. Business owner Sue Harley was forced to give up work with her cleaning company two years ago when she suffered a fall, but found solitude in painting and watercolours.
