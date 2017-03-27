FBI rescues stolen Rockwell painting, returns it to rightful owners
The painting was returned to the Grant family at a presentation in Philadelphia, The painting was one of several items taken from the family's Cherry Hill, N.J., home during a June 30, 1976 break-in. The piece, which dates to 1919, has been known by various titles through the years, including Taking a Break , Lazybones , and Boy Asleep with Hoe .
