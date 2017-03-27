Family recognized stolen Rockwell painting by pool-cue hole

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agents Don Asper, left, and Jacob Archer displays a recovered Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago, during a news conference at the federal building in Philadelphia,... . John Grant shakes hands with Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Jacob Archer after taking custody of a recovered Norman Rockwell painting during a news conference at the federal building in Philadelphia, Friday, Marc... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.