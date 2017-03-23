Falmouth Art Gallery borrows paintings from Sir Elton John for latest exhibition
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have loaned Falmouth Art Gallery artworks from their private collection for the gallery's latest exhibition, Artist's Afloat: Tuke & Hemy at Sea. The exhibition celebrates the marine paintings of Charles Napier Hemy RA RWS and Henry Scott Tuke RA RWS .
