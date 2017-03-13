EXHIBITION: This Cheltenham-inspired painting by Mike Griffin will be on display
STUDENTS from the Acquired Brain Injury Centre at Evesham College are showcasing their work in a new art exhibition. The free exhibition is open at the college, in Davies Road, from noon until 1pm on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 and 23, and again on Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30. One of the students exhibiting is Mike Griffin who was inspired by Cheltenham Racecourse to start his oil painting collection.
