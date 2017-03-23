Emmett Till Painting by White Artist ...

Emmett Till Painting by White Artist Draws Protest

17 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Abstract art is usually open to interpretation, as is the case with a piece showing at the Whitney Biennial in New York entitled "Open Casket" depicting Emmett Till, who was mutilated and murdered in the south in the 1950s after a white woman claimed he grabbed and whistled at her. But this particular piece of art is bringing outrage and protests because the artist - Dana Schutz - is white, and many are saying her abstract interpretation is exploitive, oversteps racial sensitivities, and appropriates a horrific and traumatic tragedy for African-Americans.

