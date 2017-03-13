Eastcote school launches annual arts ...

Eastcote school launches annual arts week

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Staff and students at Coteford Infant School are using this year's project to focus on creating, sculpting, designing, sketching, moulding and painting art connected to Hillingdon. "We want children to really be proud of their local area," said Mrs Karia, Arts Co-ordinator and Nursery Teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Wed Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC