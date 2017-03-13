Eastcote school launches annual arts week
Staff and students at Coteford Infant School are using this year's project to focus on creating, sculpting, designing, sketching, moulding and painting art connected to Hillingdon. "We want children to really be proud of their local area," said Mrs Karia, Arts Co-ordinator and Nursery Teacher.
