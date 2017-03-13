Donald Sultan brings disaster paintings to the Modern
That is just one of the unusual touches to be found in "Donald Sultan: The Disaster Paintings," the exhibition up at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth through April 23. "I started with the industrial landscapes, like smokestacks and fires. And it just expanded from there to fire being attached to different structures," says Sultan, who is known for works that incorporate industrial materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Wed
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC