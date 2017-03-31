Dog About Town: Partying in dog parks and more things to do
Four-leggers and their families are invited to party in the dog park at the Irving Animal Care Campus on Saturday during Pet Pawlooza, which will feature games, vendors, food, photos and live music by Texas blues band the Silvertones. There will also be a $5 adoption fee for all animals, low-cost vaccinations and free microchipping and rabies shots while supplies last .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Wed
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC