Dog About Town: Partying in dog parks...

Dog About Town: Partying in dog parks and more things to do

11 hrs ago

Four-leggers and their families are invited to party in the dog park at the Irving Animal Care Campus on Saturday during Pet Pawlooza, which will feature games, vendors, food, photos and live music by Texas blues band the Silvertones. There will also be a $5 adoption fee for all animals, low-cost vaccinations and free microchipping and rabies shots while supplies last .

