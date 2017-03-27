DEA arrests Williston landlord

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two suspected New York City drug dealers with more than a kilogram of heroin outside a Colchester painting business earlier this month, according to a DEA agent. Days earlier, agents had arrested Darrick Holmes, owner of Almighty Peaks Painting and a home on Oak Hill Road in Williston , whom the DEA described as a midlevel drug distributor.

