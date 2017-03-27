DEA arrests Williston landlord
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two suspected New York City drug dealers with more than a kilogram of heroin outside a Colchester painting business earlier this month, according to a DEA agent. Days earlier, agents had arrested Darrick Holmes, owner of Almighty Peaks Painting and a home on Oak Hill Road in Williston , whom the DEA described as a midlevel drug distributor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Wed
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC