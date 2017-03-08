David Shrigley at CoCA

David Shrigley is known for his darkly witty cartoons and his international career has seen him work across a variety of media, including drawing, photography, sculpture, animation, painting, unsettling intervention, spoken-word recordings and pop-music videos. David Shrigley: Lose Your Mind , a British Council exhibition, shows the breadth of Shrigley's practice and his darkly witty imaginings.

