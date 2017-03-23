Datebook: Two centuries of African Am...

Datebook: Two centuries of African American women, painting California, art about 'La Bestia'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

"Untitled," circa 1968, by Alma Thomas, part of an exhibition devoted to African American women artists at Sprth Magers in L.A. "Untitled," circa 1968, by Alma Thomas, part of an exhibition devoted to African American women artists at Sprth Magers in L.A. Work by African American women. Paintings that embody the tones and hues of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC