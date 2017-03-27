Cromer exhibition featuring paintings and photographs highlights artists' 'obsessive' nature
The relationship between creativity and perfectionism will be brought under scrutiny at an exhibition being held at the Red Lion Hotel, Cromer. Featuring paintings by Cromer artist Paul Darley and photographs by former Professional Photographer of the Year David Morris, the show aims to convey the idea of being driven by the "tyranny of the view".
