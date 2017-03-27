Cromer exhibition featuring paintings...

Cromer exhibition featuring paintings and photographs highlights artists' 'obsessive' nature

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

The relationship between creativity and perfectionism will be brought under scrutiny at an exhibition being held at the Red Lion Hotel, Cromer. Featuring paintings by Cromer artist Paul Darley and photographs by former Professional Photographer of the Year David Morris, the show aims to convey the idea of being driven by the "tyranny of the view".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb '17 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC