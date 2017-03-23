Commons votes by 2-1 margin to pass m...

Commons votes by 2-1 margin to pass motion condemning Islamophobia

The motion, known as M-103, became a matter of acrimonious debate, with opponents painting it as a slippery slope towards limiting freedom of speech and even bringing in Sharia law. Liberals and Conservatives accused one another of playing politics with the rising tide of prejudice and hate crimes facing Canadian Muslims.

